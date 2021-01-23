Falconry, an ancient form of hunting, finds new devotees

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The red-tailed hawk sat perched on the twisted limb of an old, dead tree, its eyes locked on the woman traipsing through the briars and thickets below. Wherever Jade Chen went, Candy Corn, the hawk, followed. Sometimes Chen, 33, had to blow a small whistle around her neck to nudge him. “Let’s find a rabbit,” she said to the bird. Chen, a Lansdale native who lives in Mechanicsburg, Dauphin County, is a second-year apprentice falconer, one of just 204 people in Pennsylvania licensed to take part in falconry, one of the world’s most ancient forms of hunting.