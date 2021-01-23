Father of abducted children in Monroe County faces kidnapping, robbery charges

ROCHESTER (WROC/WBNG) -- The father of 2 children who were found safe after an AMBER Alert for their abduction was issued on Jan. 18 is facing charges of kidnapping and robbery, according to WROC and the Monroe County Jail census.

Dimitri Cash Sr. was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail Saturday morning.

Cash Sr. is being charged with the following:

Kidnapping, 2nd degree

Robbery, 2nd degree

Burglary, 1st degree

The Monroe County Jail Census has posted Cash Sr.'s bail at $100,000 and a $300,000 bond.

Cash is set to be due in court on Jan. 28.

An AMBER Alert was previously issued on Tuesday for a 3-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy who were abducted Monday night. Police say 5-year-old Dmitri Cash Jr. and 3-year-old Shekeria Cash were taken from a foster home on English Road in the town of Greece by suspects who wore ski masks and used duct tape during their break-in.

NYS Police canceled the AMBER Alert on Jan. 20 saying the children were recovered safely.

Cash Sr. was arrested last January and was accused of forcibly removing his children from school and hitting the principal with his vehicle.

Cash is still facing four misdemeanor charges from his 2020 arrest, but it has not gone to court due to the pandemic.

The children were reported to have been found safe in Alabama on Thursday.