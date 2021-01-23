Fire kills woman, teenage brother, injures 2 other relatives

ASHLAND, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her teenage brother were killed in a fire that destroyed an eastern Pennsylvania home, also injuring two other relatives. Officials in Schuylkill County said the blaze was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the Butler Township residence. Fire officials said crews arrived to find that the structure had collapsed and were unable to reach the victims. Chief Edward Tarantelli of the township police force said the bodies of 29-year-old Alison Marie Houser and her 13-year-old brother, Andrew John “A.J.” Charriez, 13, were found later. State police fire marshals and trying to determine the cause of the blaze.