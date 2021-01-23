Gillespie, Moore lead No. 3 Villanova past Providence 71-56

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore scored 15 points apiece, and No. 3 Villanova used a dominating second half to defeat Providence 71-56. Caleb Daniels added 12 points and Jermaine Samuels had 10 for Villanova, which won its eighth consecutive game. Alyn Breed scored 18 points to pace Providence. Villanova was back on the court for just the second time since Dec. 23 due to multiple COVID-19 stoppages. The Wildcats eked out a 76-74 home win over Seton Hall in their return on Tuesday. Providence led by as many as nine points in the first half. The Friars entered feeling good after their 74-70 win Wednesday at No. 11 Creighton.