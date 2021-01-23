Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce discusses concerns in legislative agenda meeting

(WBNG) -- While local businesses are looking ahead to 2021, they voiced their concerns at The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Legislative Agenda yesterday which also featured elected officials.

The pandemic has already presented an unprecedented amount of challenges on local businesses and there is still a lot on business owners' minds' for the new year, including minimum wage increases, state taxes, and unemployment costs.

The chamber adds that one issue that remains at the top of mind was emigration.

"One of the biggest concerns of the Binghamton Business Communities is out-migration. We want to make sure New York State is not losing population and we think the way we do that is by having a robust community where people get to keep their hard-earned money, and there's a lot more opportunities for those in our community to prosper," said Kyle Davis, Government Relations and Public Policy Specialist for the Chamber.

Davis adds it's important to retain top-notch talent both locally and in the state of New York.

He says it's important for elected officials to regularly meet with businesses, especially before they go into sessions.

The Chamber adds they look forward to putting regular events with the elected officials and local businesses throughout the year.

