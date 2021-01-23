Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 122-110 on Friday night. Seth Curry returned to the Sixers’ starting lineup following a seven-game absence because of a positive COVID-19 test and scored 15 points. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 42 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Smart had 20 points.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored in the final round of a shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers. Letang ripped a backhand over Igor Shesterkin to put the Penguins in front. Tristan Jarry collected his first win of the season when he stuffed New York’s Tony DeAngelo moments later. Bryan Rust and Jared McCann collected their first goals of the season for Pittsburgh and Teddy Blueger scored his second. Filip Chytil, Adam Fox and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers but New York let a two-goal lead slip away.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is retiring. The 30-year-old announced the decision less than two weeks after his eighth season came to an end when the AFC North champion Steelers were upset by Cleveland in the opening round of the playoffs. McDonald spent four seasons each with San Francisco and Pittsburgh. He caught just 15 passes in 2020 and saw his playing time decrease as the Steelers moved toward a more pass-heavy attack.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 20 Clemson visits Florida State this weekend to headline the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. The Tigers handed the Seminoles their only league loss last month, but Clemson has lost two straight games entering this one. The week ahead includes North Carolina visiting a Pittsburgh team that sits at 4-1 in the league behind Justin Champagnie, the ACC’s scoring and rebounding leader. Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado has been strong at the point for the Yellow Jackets entering a game at No. 13 Virginia. On the women’s side, the league has the nation’s top two teams in No. 1 Louisville and No. 2 North Carolina State.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 20 points as Northern Kentucky edged past Robert Morris 81-76. AJ Bramah led the Colonials with 27 points.