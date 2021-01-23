Johnson City Mayor Deemie will not seek reelection

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie has announced Saturday that he will not be seeking reelection.

Deemie said in a statement:

"I will not be taking part in this year's election. I have served my home community long enough to see it moving upward. I am satisfied that I have done my best, along with the help of my staff, to steer in in the right direction. I am excited about the future of the village. I believe the best is yet to come,"

Mayor Deemie sited the transformation of blighted factory buildings into useful structures and the presence of Binghamton University in the village as his top accomplishments.