Kenney, Kimbrough lift La Salle past Richmond 84-78

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sherif Kenney scored 17 points to lead six La Salle players in double figures as the Explorers beat Richmond 84-78. Jared Kimbrough added 12 points for the Explorers, who shot 57% from the floor to defeat the preseason conference favorite Spiders. Christian Ray chipped in 11 points for La Salle, Jhamir Brickus, Scott Spencer and Jack Clark had 10 each. Grant Golden tied a season high with 22 points for the Spiders. Blake Francis added 21 points. Tyler Burton had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Nathan Cayo scored 12.