Massoud scores 31 with 8 3s, Wake Forest beats Pitt 76-75

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ismael Massoud had a career-high 31 points and made 8 of 10 from 3-point range, Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes earned the first ACC win of his coaching career, and the Demon Deacons beat Pittsburgh 76-75. The Demon Deacons never led until Jonah Antonio made it 60-57 with 9:45 left on the second of his three straight 3-pointers. The Panthers had a 10-1 run to cut the deficit to one and forced a turnover with 5.3 seconds left that gave them an inbounds play from the frontcourt sideline, but Xavier Johnson missed a pull-up jumper. Justin Champagnie had 17 points, eight rebounds and a career-high five steals for Pitt.