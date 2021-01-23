Penn State pulls away late, beats Northwestern 81-78

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 21 points including a pair of late free throws to help Penn State hold off Northwestern for an 81-78 victory. Penn State (5-6, 2-5 Big Ten) has won consecutive games since ending a five-game losing streak. Northwestern (6-8, 3-7) has lost seven straight, six against ranked teams. Penn State’s Seth Lundy made a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run for a 79-73 lead with 1:10 remaining. Northwestern pulled to 79-78 before Brockington added two free throws with seven seconds left and Chase Audige missed a potential tying 3 at the buzzer. Miller Kopp scored 19 points to lead Northwestern.