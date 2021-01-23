Police shootings furor brings look at use-of-force policies

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — The man rocked side-to-side as he muttered incoherently with a knife in his hand, but after the sixth time a police officer told him to put down his knife, he suddenly raised it and stepped toward the officer. The officer, who was about 12 feet away, fired, killing him. A state police corporal asked those listening to the real-life incident whether the officer was justified in using deadly force under those circumstances, and whether it was justified even if an autopsy indicated the man likely wouldn’t have reached the officer. The corporal, providing an overview of the criminal and civil standards governing police use of force, said the answer to both questions was yes.