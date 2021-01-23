Pope again cancels appearances due to nerve pain

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is once again canceling public appearances due to nerve pain. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement Saturday that Francis will not participate in three events over the coming days “due to a recurrence of sciatica.” He will give the traditional Angelus blessing Sunday, but won’t say a morning Mass or a planned evening prayer. He has also postponed a Monday meeting with the diplomatic corps to the Holy See. Nerve pain also forced the pope to skip New Year’s ceremonies in St. Peter’s Basilica. The flareup of Francis’ sciatica raises questions about his planned March 3-8 trip to Iraq, a visit that some have questioned given the coronavirus pandemic.