Sasser, Grimes lead No. 8 Houston past Temple 68-51

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points and No. 8 Houston rolled to its sixth straight win, 68-51 over Temple. Justin Gorham had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Jake Forrester led Temple with 15 points and Khalif Battle had 14. The Cougars also beat the Owls on Dec. 22 and completed the season sweep in a rout. This game was originally scheduled for Feb. 8, but when Houston’s game with Cincinnati was postponed, Temple and Houston got bumped up to fill the CBS spot. CBS broadcast a game from the Liacouras Center for just the second time in program history — and the Owls were not ready for the spotlight.