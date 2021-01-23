Top Lebanese hospitals fight exhausting battle against virus

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s hospitals are on the brink: Unable to keep up with coronavirus patients, they have run out of beds, oxygen tanks, ventilators and medical staff. At the Rafik Hariri Hospital in the capital of Beirut, the country’s main facility dealing with COVID-19 patients, doctors and nurses say they are exhausted. The country’s economic crisis and burnout has caused many of their colleagues to leave. Many have caught the virus, forcing them to take sick leave and leaving fewer colleagues to work overtime to carry the burden. To every bed that frees up after a death, three or four patients are waiting in the emergency room waiting to take their place.