Tri-Cities Opera debuts singing valentines

(WBNG) -- While it's been a challenging year for performing arts groups and local artists, Tri-Cities Opera says the show must go on.

Tri-Cities continues to find creative ways to produce art. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, they say they are creating interactive singing Valentines, or "Aria-grams".

Jenni Bank, Artistic Advisor of Tri-Cities Opera breaks down the process by explaining, "We are taking the words [of opera songs] and rewriting them to be valentines. What people can do is go in and fill them in like mad-libs and add adjectives, nouns, and favorite activities. Then, we're going to turn them into songs and send them to your loved ones or your friends."

And despite this challenging year, Banks says performers still are motivated to produce art.

"It's tough. I'm a working singer and pretty much two years of work have been canceled, so it's difficult," Banks says, adding, "But the whole goal of improving, vaccination, and masking is to get back to a point where we can enjoy the arts and the company of people."

Tri-Cities says you can order the Aria-grams until February 10th. For more information, click here.