Trump shuns ‘ex-presidents club’ — and the feeling is mutual

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is shunning the “ex-presidents club” — and the feeling is mutual. Trump is not an easy fit for the group of former commanders in chief who revere the presidency enough to put aside their often bitter political differences. Members of the ex-presidents club pose together for pictures. They pat each other on the back while milling around historic events, sit somberly side by side at VIP funerals and rarely criticize one another. Like so many other presidential traditions, Trump seemed happy to flout them. Now that he’s left office, it’s hard to see him embracing the stately, exclusive club of living former presidents.