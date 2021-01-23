UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main doctors’ organization says it is concerned about the U.K.’s decision to give people a second dose of coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by manufacturers and the World Health Organization. The U.K. adopted the policy in order to give as many people a first dose of vaccine as quickly as possible. Almost 5.5 million people have received a first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Oxford-AstraZeneca one. But the British Medical Association says there is “growing concern” about delaying the second Pfizer shot since “the U.K.’s strategy has become increasingly isolated from many other countries.”