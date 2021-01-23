Wilson scores 15 to lead Lehigh over Holy Cross 75-72

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jeameril Wilson came off the bench to score 15 points, sparking Lehigh to a 75-72 win over Holy Cross. Lehigh led by 14 at the half but Holy Cross cut that to 54-52 by midway through the second half and stayed close the rest of the way. Reed Fenton had 14 points for Lehigh, which ended its five-game losing streak. Evan Taylor added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nic Lynch had 10 points. Gerrale Gates scored a career-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds — his second straight double-double — for the Crusaders. Johnson added 17 points and eight assists. Matt Faw had 14 points before fouling out.