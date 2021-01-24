2 men sent back to jail after Capitol rally attendance

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two men arrested in November after they traveled to the Philadelphia convention center where votes in the 2020 presidential race were being counted were sent back to jail after their bail was increased due to their participation in the rally near the U.S. Capitol that turned deadly earlier this month. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that no evidence was presented Friday that 42-year-old Joshua Macias and 61-year-old Antonio LaMotta entered the Capitol building, but prosecutor said they were on the Capitol grounds and argued they violated previous bail conditions. Defense attorneys argued that their clients broke no laws and haven’t been arrested by federal authorities.