Yankees get Jameson Taillon from Pirates for 4 prospects

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have made a second offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for four prospects. Pittsburgh received right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith. A 29-year-old right-hander, Taillon joins a rotation headed by his former Pirates teammate Gerrit Cole. It also is projected to include Deivi García, Jordan Montgomery and Corey Kluber, who has a pending $11 million, one-year contract subject to a successful physical. In addition, Luis Severino is expected to return from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27.