Asian shares rise on recovery hopes, markets eye earnings

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising amid some hopes for recovering economies slammed by the pandemic, as market attention turned to upcoming company earnings. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China rose Monday. Hopes are high that once the pandemic comes under some control, regional economies will make strong recoveries as lockdowns ease and are vaccines are rolled out. But worries that have rippled through markets over the coronavirus pandemic remain, including resurging cases in some parts of China and Japan. Stocks struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street on Friday, trimming the weekly gain for the S&P 500.