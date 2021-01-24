Bills fall to Chiefs in AFC Championship game

(WBNG) -- The Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Bills.

The Chiefs came back from an early 9-0 deficit to a 38-24 win over the Bills.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished with 287 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished with 325 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs will be heading to Tampa to defend their title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Super Bowl 55 is set for February 7 at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.