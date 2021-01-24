Binghamton women fall in series against Maine

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton women's basketball team fell in weekend series to Maine.

Final score:

Maine - 70 (12-1, 9-1 AE), Binghamton - 53 (4-10, 4-8 AE)

With the help of a pair of threes from sophomore Birna Benonysdottir, the Bearcats were able to pull within 31-29 with 49 seconds left in the second period.

Benonysdottir led the team with 18 points and went 8-for-12 from the field. Sophomore Denai Bowman was right behind with 15 points and eight rebounds.

After the half, the Black Bears was up 54-45 after three periods. The Black Bears pulled ahead even more going on a 16-5 run in the opening 6:38 in the final period.

"We looked much better," head coach Bethann Shaprio-Ord said. "But they scored 38 points in the paint. That was tough. We trade and then we try to get in and help a little bit. And then they have that outside presence."

Due to Vermont discontinuing the remainder of their season, the America East Conference announced a schedule change for the rest of the season.

Binghamton will be traveling to NJIT February 6-7. The rest of the conference schedule will be released in two week increments.