Bowling alleys adapt to a new normal with pandemic guidelines

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- At Ripics Carousel Lanes, bowling tournaments are still rolling.

But, like with all things in the past year, the tournaments look a little different.

Co-owner, Beckie Ripic says the pandemic has presented a challenge for the bowling industry, which includes interstate travel restrictions and fewer bowlers playing overall.

At Carousel Lanes, Ripic says, she sees fewer people play, but adds, "Despite the conditions and the status of the business, we try and have little mini sweepers and tournaments every weekend to try and make up for the open play that we're not seeing."

Ripic says she understands that people are still hesitant to come out and bowl, but stresses the safety measures that are being taken at the alley.

"We sanitize everything all day long," Ripic says, adding, "We do require people to wear face masks anytime you're standing or on your feet while you're bowling. If you're sitting down [at your table], it's at your discretion."

There are barriers set up between lanes and bowlers and when guests come in, they are offered gloves to pick out bowling balls. Balls and shoes are properly sanitized through a UV light, adds Ripic.

To attract players, Ripic says they rely on social media and word of mouth.

For some bowlers, like Rocky Anderson, they say they are all in and that the game is personal.

"My dad first introduced me to bowling when I was six," recounted Anderson, adding now that he has a daughter, he wants to continue those traditions.

Anderson says it's also important to come and support local businesses to keep them afloat.

Ripics Carousel Lanes says they are thankful for those who continue to show support.

"We're very blessed to have people coming weekend after weekend, or as much as they can come to travel. Some are from the PA area; Montrose, Scranton, Syracuse. So we're very honored to have that support," said Ripic.

