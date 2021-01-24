Dutch arrest alleged Canadian drug baron on Interpol warrant

PARIS (AP) — Australian police say a suspected Canadian drug baron has been arrested in the Netherlands on an Interpol warrant. The 57-year-old was detained on Friday and is of “significant interest” to Australian and other law enforcement agencies. Australian police say he was targeted as part of an operation that dismantled a global crime syndicate in 2019 that was accused of trading large amounts of illegal drugs and laundering the profits. The Australian police plan to seek his extradition. It said he was arrested on an Australian warrant distributed by international police agency Interpol. Interpol did not comment.