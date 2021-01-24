Ex-CIA engineer tells judge he’s incarcerated like an animal

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer charged with leaking government secrets to WikiLeaks says he’s held in solitary confinement in an area of a jail where inmates are treated like “caged animals.” Joshua Schulte asked a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday to find that the conditions imposed on him for the last two years at the Metropolitan Correctional Center are unconstitutional. Schulte is held under rules often used against terrorism defendants to prevent them from communicating with others. He says he’s confined to a freezing cell where bright lights are on 24 hours a day. A message seeking comment was sent to the federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice.