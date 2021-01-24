Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and his two free throws with 7.2 seconds left helped the Philadelphia 76ers seal a 114-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Ben Simmons added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, and he made a couple big free throws of his own in the final minute. Detroit trailed 110-108 after Jerami Grant made a 3-pointer with 28.5 seconds left, but Simmons calmly made two free throws to push the lead to four. Delon Wright’s layup made it 112-110, but Embiid closed the game out with his free throws.

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron had two goals apiece as the Bruins scored five times in a row to pull away and beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1. Boston hadn’t led by two goals in any of their first four games this season. Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots for his first win of the season. Kevin Hayes scored and Carter Hart made 20 saves for Philadelphia.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore scored 15 points apiece, and No. 3 Villanova used a dominating second half to defeat Providence 71-56. Caleb Daniels added 12 points and Jermaine Samuels had 10 for Villanova, which rebounded from an ugly first half to win its eighth consecutive game. Alyn Breed scored 18 points to pace Providence. Villanova was back on the court for just the second time since Dec. 23 due to multiple COVID-19 stoppages. The Wildcats eked out a 76-74 home win over Seton Hall on Tuesday. Providence led by as many as nine points in the first half. The Friars entered feeling good after their 74-70 win Wednesday at No. 11 Creighton.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points and No. 8 Houston rolled to its sixth straight win, 68-51 over Temple. Justin Gorham had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Jake Forrester led Temple with 15 points and Khalif Battle had 14. The Cougars also beat the Owls on Dec. 22 and completed the season sweep in a rout. This game was originally scheduled for Feb. 8, but when Houston’s game with Cincinnati was postponed, Temple and Houston got bumped up to fill the CBS spot. CBS broadcast a game from the Liacouras Center for just the second time in program history — and the Owls were not ready for the spotlight.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ismael Massoud had a career-high 31 points and made 8 of 10 from 3-point range, Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes earned the first ACC win of his coaching career, and the Demon Deacons beat Pittsburgh 76-75. The Demon Deacons never led until Jonah Antonio made it 60-57 with 9:45 left on the second of his three straight 3-pointers. The Panthers had a 10-1 run to cut the deficit to one and forced a turnover with 5.3 seconds left that gave them an inbounds play from the frontcourt sideline, but Xavier Johnson missed a pull-up jumper. Justin Champagnie had 17 points, eight rebounds and a career-high five steals for Pitt.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 18 points to lead five Northern Kentucky players in double figures as the Norse narrowly beat Robert Morris 79-74 in overtime. Marques Warrick added 17 points for the Norse. Bryson Langdon chipped in 13, Adrian Nelson scored 13 and Adham Eleeda had 12. AJ Bramah led the Colonials with 19 points and 10 rebounds.