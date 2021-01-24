Skip to Content

Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers

New
8:23 am National News from the Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say they have seized an Iranian tanker and Panamanian tanker suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country’s waters. A spokesman for the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency says the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Frea were seized Sunday in waters off Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province. He said the tankers are suspected of a variety of violations, including not displaying national flags, shutting off their identification systems, anchoring illegally as well as the illegal transfer fuel between ships and spilling oil.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content