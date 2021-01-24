Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relations

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has opened its embassy in the United Arab Emirates. The move follows last year’s U.S.-brokered agreement to establish full diplomatic ties with the Gulf country. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the embassy would be in a temporary office while a permanent location is prepared. Eitan Na’eh, a veteran Israeli diplomat, will serve as the head of mission. The UAE was the first of four Arab countries to establish or renew ties with Israel under a series of agreements brokered by the Trump administration.