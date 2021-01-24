Skip to Content

With COVID-19 variant positives, Michigan pauses athletics

New
12:40 am National News from the Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant  that transmits at a higher rate. The state Department of Health and Human Services issued the mandate Saturday, with the school saying it follows the positive COVID-19 tests for several individuals linked to the athletic department. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks. The 11th-ranked women’s basketball team was set to play at home against Purdue on Sunday. That was one of four athletic events the school had scheduled.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content