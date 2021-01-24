New leaders named at US-funded international broadcasters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has installed new heads of three federally funded international broadcasters after abruptly firing Donald Trump-appointees at the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Kelu Chao, acting CEO of the agency, made the announcement after dismissing the previous directors of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks late Friday. Chao also announced new corporate board directors for the broadcasters. The moves follow the forced resignation of Trump’s agency head, Michael Pack, only two hours after Joe Biden took office Wednesday. Pack had been accused by Democrats and others of trying to turn Voice of America and the other networks into pro-Trump propaganda machines.