One of 22 workers trapped in China gold mine rescued

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in China have lifted to the surface one of 22 workers trapped for two weeks after an explosion in a northern gold mine. State media on Sunday reported the worker was in weak condition but no other details were given. Rescuers are in contact with 10 of the workers who were in the mine when an explosion ripped through on January 10 while it was still under construction. One other worker is reported to have died while the fate of 11 others is unknown. The shaft is reportedly blocked 1,000 feet below the surface by 70 tons of debris. Rescuers have drilled additional shafts for communication, ventilation and, possibly, evacuation of survivors. Authorities have detained mine managers for delaying reporting the accident.