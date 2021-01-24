Oxfam urges radical economic rejig for post-COVID world

LONDON (AP) — Anti-poverty campaigner Oxfam warned Monday that the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic will lead to the biggest increase in global inequalities on record unless governments rejig their economies. Oxfam said in a report that the richest 1,000 people in the world have already managed to recoup the losses they recorded in the early days of the pandemic last spring because of the big bounceback in stock markets. By contrast, Oxfam said it could take more than a decade for the world’s poorest to recover their losses. It issued the report to inform discussions at the World Economic Forum’s online gathering of business and political leaders this week.