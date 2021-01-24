Palestinians ask Europe to send monitors for elections

Palestinian election officials have invited the European Union to send observers to monitor upcoming elections planned for the Palestinian legislature and presidency. The elections are seen as an important step toward ending a rift that has left the Palestinians divided between rival governments since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007. Past attempts at reconciliation have repeatedly failed. But Sunday’s invitation to the European Union was a sign that the Palestinians are serious about holding what will be their first elections in over 15 years. An EU official confirmed the bloc’s readiness to “provide everything possible for the success of the electoral process.”