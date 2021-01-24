Plane crash kills 4 soccer players, club president in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Four players and the president of Brazilian soccer club Palmas have died in a plane crash in the northern state of Tocantins. The club says Sunday’s accident occurred when the plane suddenly plunged to the ground at the end of the runway while on takeoff. The players were on their way to Goiania, in the central region of the country, to play a match against Vila Nova. There were no survivors. The team was founded in 1997 and plays in Brazil’s fourth division. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The statement didn’t identify the type of plane.