Police: Man who fled police recovered from flooded quarry

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing police in eastern Pennsylvania after a shoplifting report went into the water of a nearby flooded quarry, disappeared and was found dead a day later. Police in Muhlenberg Township said the suspect ran from officers investigating a shoplifting report Friday morning at a Target store. They say he got into the fenced-off former Berks Products Quarry in the township and went missing in the frigid water. The Berks County coroner’s office said the body of 23-year-old Joshua Fontanez-Rodriguez of Minersville was recovered by divers shortly after noon Saturday. An autopsy is slated Monday.