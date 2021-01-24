Quiet start to the week but more snow is on the way for Tuesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear skies. Low of 11 (6-14). Winds out of the northwest at 3-9 mph. Breeziest early this evening.



MONDAY: Partly cloudy Skies. High of 30 (27-34). Warmest temperatures in northern Pennsylvania. Winds light and variable.

Forecast Discussion:

Another cold night on tap as temperatures will drop into the single digits and low teens. It will be quiet and dry on Monday with partly cloudy skies as temperatures warm into the 20s and 30s.

The main story this week is the widespread snow that will develop on Tuesday morning. Snow will linger all day long coming down fairly steady at times. By the time snow tapers off on Wednesday morning, much of the Southern Tier will be blanketed in several inches of fresh snow.

