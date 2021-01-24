Six dead, one wounded in Indianapolis mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WBNG) -- Six people were killed and a minor is in critical condition in a mass shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Indianapolis.

Police say they were called to the scene of a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. Police arrived at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital.

While they began investigating the scene, police were then dispatched to another location where multiple people inside of a home had been shot.

Police confirmed this afternoon six people were killed from the incident, including a pregnant woman.

Indianapolis Police say the shooting was not a random act.

Mayor Joe Hogse of Indianapolis said in a news conference Sunday afternoon, " What happened this morning was not an act of simple gun violence. As tragic as a simple act of gun violence is, what happened this morning was a mass murder."

Police say the minor in critical condition is expected to survive, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.