SUNY announces increasing the frequency of covid testing at schools for Spring

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- The SUNY system has announced it will be increasing the frequency of mandatory COVID-19 testing at schools.

All students, staff, and faculty who frequent the campuses will be tested weekly for the start of the semester, prior to the start of in-person classes on Feb. 1.

Among the new guidelines is mandatory mask-wearing. SUNY has also announced there will be no Spring Break this semester.

Since August SUNY has conducted and reported 723,891 tests with a 0.57 positive percentage rate.

SUNY officials claim their data has suggested in-person classes have not been a factor in causing a significant increase in the spread of COVID-19.

All SUNY campuses will continue to report positive cases daily via SUNY’s COVID-19 Case Tracker.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said today, "As our campuses are beginning their spring semesters, we are both excited for our students, and also aware of the challenges that still lie ahead because of COVID.

That is why we have developed comprehensive reopening plans to put the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff first. And, it is the reason we have already increased the frequency of testing on our campuses, and why we will continue to adapt to the ever-changing circumstances, like new strains and higher levels of cases.”

SUNY campuses are also sharing a "What Students Should Know" notice to inform students of what to expect at individual campuses. Information provided will include campus-specific COVID-19 guidelines, testing information, and information on how many classes will be in-person, online, or hybrid learning.