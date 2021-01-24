Syria floats new bank note amid soaring inflation

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A new 5,000-lira bank note is going into circulation in Syria as the country reels from 10 years of conflict and a crippling economic crisis. The new bank note floated Sunday would be the largest on the market. Syria’s currency has been on a downward spiral since the conflict began in 2011. Then the lira went for 47 liras to the dollar. Now, it’s up to trading 1,250 liras to the dollar. On the black market, the dollar is trading at nearly double the official value. The currency crash has sent prices of food and basic goods soaring.