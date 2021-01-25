Skip to Content

Abuse survivor Grace Tame named Australian of the Year

5:54 am National News from the Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony in Canberra on Monday. Tame became the first woman in Tasmania state to win the right to publicly name herself as a sexual abuse survivor, allowing her to speak about the abuse she went through as a 15-year-old at the hands of a math teacher. Such laws were often designed to protect victims of assault by keeping their identities secret but didn’t account for those who wanted to speak out.

Associated Press

