Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders has launched her bid to be the next governor of Arkansas. Sanders said Monday she’s seeking the Republican nomination for the top office in her home state. Sanders had been widely expected to run after leaving the White House in 2019 to return to Arkansas. She was one of now-former President Donald Trump’s closest aides, and she launches her bid after the U.S. House impeached Trump for inciting the deadly siege this month at the U.S. Capitol. Sanders joins a GOP race that already includes Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.