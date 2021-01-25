B-Devils training camp begins

NEWARK (WBNG) -- Monday marked the first day of training camp for the Binghamton Devils.

Coach Mark Dennehy said he saw a lot of energy from his team as they took the ice together for the first time in ten months.

"You can tell the guys are excited," said Dennehy. "This is a great time of year, everyone's undefeated, no healthy scratches, everybody loves everybody, not much adversity yet. As first days go, I'd say this is a good one."

The 2020-21 roster consists of 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies. Of the 23 players, ten are new to the team.

Here’s a look at the @BingDevils roster as training camp begins today!



13 forwards, 8 defensemen, 2 goalies and a lot of new faces. pic.twitter.com/XHHxZQUyEk — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) January 25, 2021

"I think that's one of the neat parts of coaching at this level is there's a constant influx of young players and they bring out that energy level," said Dennehy.

Josh Jacobs and Colton White anchor a young B-Devils defense. Jacob's said he's excited for the potential the new guys bring.

"Being one of the older guys being back on the D side I'm just trying to help as much as I can, trying to help my team and trying to help those guys become professional and become every day athletes like myself," he said.

With a shortened season, Jacobs said each day of training camp is important.

"We have to take each day as a big day...We're just trying to get the rhythm back, get the chemistry back and hopefully succeed there, and then go right into the games," he said.

One new face on the B-Devils is forward Tyler Irvine. He spent the last four seasons at Merrimack College, where he played under Dennehy his freshman and sophomore year.

"For Dennehy, I think everything starts in the D zone and from there you take off on offense and I love the way he coaches," said Irvine.

Irvine will also reunite with forward Brett Seney this season, who he played alongside with at Merrimack.

"Having Brett, it's a great mentor to look up to and I mean you can see he's put up a ton of numbers and he's played in the NHL...he's really helped along the way," said Irvine.

Irvine said he's heard about the impressive streak the B-Devils went on last season, and he could see the momentum carried over in day one of camp.

"It's definitely a winning culture...A lot of those returning guys have brought that energy into practice today. Going to have a good start," said Irvine.

With strict regulations in place this season, Irvine said there's even more opportunities to get to know his team off the ice.

"It's almost a blessing in disguise," said Irvine. "You become so close with the guys, you're with them every day. You're only with those guys, you're not going to see other people. I've met some really good guys and I've only known them for a week."

The B-Devils will face just four teams this season. Dennehy said games will come down to execution, rather than exes and ohs which will be good for the younger players.

"I really see nothing but positives throughout this," he said. "Everybody missed the game and when things get hard around here, something I'm going to remind everybody is it beats the alternative of ten months without hockey."

The B-Devils will have two weeks of camp before the season gets underway February 5 in Newark.

The B-Devils will play their first preseason game this Friday at home against the Hershey Bears.