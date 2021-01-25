Biden names Democrats to lead nuclear, pipeline agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has named two Democrats to lead energy-related commissions that oversee nuclear power, natural gas and other energy infrastructure. Christopher Hanson, the new chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Rich Glick, leader of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, replace Republicans who led the panels under President Donald Trump. The NRC regulates commercial nuclear power plants and other uses of nuclear materials, while FERC oversees natural gas pipelines and other energy projects. Hanson replaces Kristine Svinicki, who chaired the agency for four years. Glick replaces James Danly, who had led the five-member panel since November.