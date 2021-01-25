Skip to Content

Biden tells Merkel he wants to revitalize Germany alliance

President Joe Biden has told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that he is looking to revitalize the transatlantic alliance with Germany, a relationship that became strained under former President Donald Trump. Biden and Merkel spoke Monday as part of a series of call from the new president, who is seeking to recalibrate U.S. relationships around the globe after four years of Trump’s more inward-looking “America First” policy. The White House said in a statement that Biden conveyed that he viewed the U.S. partnership with NATO and the European Union “as the cornerstone of our collective security and shared democratic values.”

Associated Press

