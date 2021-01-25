Biden tells Merkel he wants to revitalize Germany alliance

President Joe Biden has told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that he is looking to revitalize the transatlantic alliance with Germany, a relationship that became strained under former President Donald Trump. Biden and Merkel spoke Monday as part of a series of call from the new president, who is seeking to recalibrate U.S. relationships around the globe after four years of Trump’s more inward-looking “America First” policy. The White House said in a statement that Biden conveyed that he viewed the U.S. partnership with NATO and the European Union “as the cornerstone of our collective security and shared democratic values.”