California measure aims to pay off 80% of most unpaid rent

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could pay off up to 80% of most people’s unpaid rent because of the coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s top two legislative leaders announced a bill Monday that would use federal relief money to pay off the debt. But landlords would only get the money if they agree to forgive the remaining 20%. The proposal also would extend a state law until June 30 that prevents landlords from evicting tenants who pay at least 25% of what they owe. The state Legislature is scheduled to vote on the plan Thursday.