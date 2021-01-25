China’s Xi calls for unity in fighting virus, climate change

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for cooperation in fighting the twin challenges of the pandemic and climate change in an address to the World Economic Forum. He said Monday that humankind only has “one Earth and one future” and must pull together to avoid conflict and resolve differences through respectful dialogue. Much of what the Chinese leader said was a reiteration of Beijing’s usual stance on such issues. Xi was speaking from Beijing to the virtual gathering that is taking place in lieu of the annual in-person meetings in Davos, Switzerland, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The forum has said it plans to hold its annual meeting in person in May in Singapore.