Google says Chrome cookie replacement plan making progress

LONDON (AP) — Google says it’s making progress on its plan to revamp Chrome user tracking technology aimed at improving privacy even as it faces challenges from regulators and officials. The company gave an update Monday on its work to remove from its Chrome browser so-called third-party cookies, which are used by a website’s advertisers or partners and can be used to track user browsing habist across the internet. They’ve been a longtime source of privacy concerns and Google said a year ago that it would do away with them, in an announcement that shook up the online advertising industry. In a blog post, Google said the proposals will “help publishers and advertisers succeed while also protecting people’s privacy as they move across the web.”