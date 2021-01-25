Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored the 100th goal of his NHL career with less than two minutes remaining, rallying the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. Guentzel’s goal at 18:29 was his second of the season. Bryan Rust also scored and Tristan Jarry made 20 saves for the Penguins. Colin Blackwell and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have made a second offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for four prospects. Pittsburgh received right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith. A 29-year-old right-hander, Taillon has not pitched since May 2019 following his second Tommy John surgery. He joins a rotation headed by his former Pirates teammate Gerrit Cole. It also is projected to include Deivi García, Jordan Montgomery and Corey Kluber, who has a pending $11 million, one-year contract subject to a successful physical. In addition, Luis Severino is expected to return from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three days after choosing Nick Sirianni to be their new coach, the Philadelphia Eagles made it official. The team announced Sirianni’s hiring Sunday morning on Twitter with a photo of Sirianni wearing an Eagles visor and the caption: “Copped ourselves a head coach.” Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago. The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Javante McCoy had 14 points as Boston University narrowly defeated Lafayette 64-61. E.J. Stephens led the Leopards with 17 points and seven rebounds.

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Marques Wilson had 20 points as Lehigh defeated Holy Cross 82-74. Gerrale Gates led the Crusaders with a career-high 27 points.

UNDATED (AP) — American midfielder Brenden Aaronson made his debut for Red Bull Salzburg, entering in the 62nd minute of a 2-0 loss at Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga. Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union announced Oct. 16 that Aaronson was joining Salzburg during the January transfer window. Salzburg is coached by former New York Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch. Aaronson grew up in New Jersey and made his U.S. national team debut against Costa Rica in February. He had a goal and and an assist last month during an exhibition against El Salvador.