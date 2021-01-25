Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Janet Yellen has been confirmed as President Joe Biden’s treasury secretary in an overwhelming Senate vote.

She is the first woman to hold the job in the 232-year history of the department.

Yellen is a former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve and is expected to play a key role in gaining congressional approval of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The plan is running into stiff opposition from Republicans who believe the price tag is far too high.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the support for Yellen reflects “just how well suited she is to manage the economic challenges of our time.”

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press